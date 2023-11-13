Apple to upgrade all existing iPad models and launch new a new model next year – Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will upgrade existing iPad models and launch new a new model in 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims.

Ming-Chi Kuo for Medium:

Key upgrades to focus on include the M3 processor and OLED displays.

Two iPad Air models, 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch, are scheduled for mass production in 1Q24.

The 12.9-inch iPad Air is an all-new model, and while it lacks mini-LED, it benefits from an Oxide backplane (the same spec as the existing mini-LED iPad Pro’s), offering better display performance than the 10.9-inch iPad Air with an a-Si backplane.

Two new OLED iPad Pros, replacing mini-LED, are scheduled for mass production in late 1Q24–2Q24.

The OLED iPad Pros will feature an M3 processor and the improved form factor designs.

The OLED panels for the new iPad Pros will adopt the Tandem design and LTPO backplanes (the same backplanes used in the iPhone 15 Pros), outperforming the existing mini-LED iPad Pro in terms of display performance and power consumption…

The new iPad 11th generation will enter mass production in 2H24.

The iPad 9th generation production will go to end-of-life (EOL) before the end of 2024.