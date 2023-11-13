Apple Vision Pro is the most eagerly awaited device of 2024

Apple in June unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499, and will be available early next year in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year.

Tom Wainwright for The Economist:

‎

The most eagerly awaited gadget of 2024 is Apple’s Vision Pro, a sleek headset that can transport users to the middle of a “Star Wars” battlefield, or simply project the world’s biggest Excel spreadsheet into their office. The magic goggles combine virtual reality (vr) with “mixed reality”, using front-mounted cameras to show the user a live video-feed of the outside world, onto which computer graphics can be superimposed. The device is controlled with eye movements and hand gestures. Apple calls it the most ambitious product it has ever made. At $3,499 its price is ambitious, too. Apple will be jostling for consumers’ attention with various rivals. Don’t expect any headset to take the world by storm just yet. Worldwide sales of video headgear will grow by a third in 2024, but will still total only 18m units, forecasts Omdia, a market-research company. (Smartphone sales will exceed 1bn.) Apple’s Vision Pro will probably sell fewer than 200,000 units, because of supply constraints on components, as well as the price tag. It “will be a hit with developers in 2024 and then consumers in 2025”, predicts Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, an investment company.

‎ ‎

MacDailyNews Take: Initially for developers and early adopters, Apple’s Vision Pro will gain “killer apps,” garner tremendous word-of-mouth, and subsequent iterations and new models will bring prices down until the product reaches and exceeds critical mass.

‎ ‎

See also: Apple’s Vision Pro is a Mac on your face – June 6, 2023

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.