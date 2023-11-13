3D content begins appearing in Apple TV app ahead of Apple Vision Pro launch

Apparently in preparation for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, the Apple TV app now offers a handful of 3D movies, including Jurassic World Dominion and Pacific Rim Uprising.

Rasmus Larsen for FlatpanelsHD:

When the Vision Pro headset was announced in June, Apple confirmed that it would support both 2D, 3D and ‘Immersive’ movies through a dedicated home cinema mode.

One of the movies showcased in 3D at the event was Avatar: The Way of Water.

The movie is available through the Apple TV app (iTunes) and Disney+, so to enable 3D movies on Apple Vision Pro, either one or both apps would need to be updated to add 3D support.

This week, FlatpanelsHD discovered that the redesigned Apple TV app on the tvOS 17.2 beta has added support for 3D movies.

The app also lists a handful of movies with a 3D logo that resembles a headset.