App sideloading coming to EU iPhone users in 1H24

Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman reports that iPhone users in the European Union (EU) will be able to install apps hosted outside of Apple’s App Store to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations.

[T]he change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won’t need to pay Apple’s 15 to 30 percent fees. Writing in the latest subscriber edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple will introduce a “highly controlled system” that lets EU users install apps hosted elsewhere. Apple also will reportedly alter Messages and payment apps as part of the changes, likely via a localized iOS 17 update. Apple has claimed that sideloading will “undermine the privacy and security protections” that iPhone users rely on, leaving people vulnerable to malware, scams, data tracking, and other issues. Regardless of its stance, Apple must comply with the DMA or it risks fines of as much as 20 percent of its global revenue if the EU laws are violated.

MacDailyNews Take: Again:

It’s Apple’s App Store. Of course they have a right to charge commissions.

Apple’s App Store isn’t a charity and it’s not free to operate. – MacDailyNews, November 14, 2022

How much did it cost developers to have their apps burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time? Apple incurs costs to store, review, organize, surface, and distribute apps to over one billion users. — MacDailyNews, June 10, 2022

That said, as we wrote last year:

Those who want safety, security, and privacy will stick to Apple’s App Store, but a single point of control is always a danger, especially when it comes to capricious censorship (see: pre-Musk Twitter, Apple’s App Store in China, etc.).

iPhone and iPad users must, like Mac users, have the ability to install third-party apps; even if they never do, for it will keep Apple honest. The ability to ban an app loses all power when it’s simply available in another App Store.

These moves, including removing the mandate to use WebKit, Apple’s Safari browsing engine, in third-party browsers, will greatly reduce, if not eliminate, the threat of anti-trust actions against Apple for the foreseeable future.

Also, expect Gatekeeper to come to iOS and iPadOS from macOS.

Yes, Apple’s App Store revenue will take a hit, but there are new products for new markets on deck (AR/VR headsets, AR glasses, Apple Car, etc.) that will more than make up for any loss of App Store exclusivity.

