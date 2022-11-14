Fortnite-maker Epic Games vows to fight Apple antitrust ruling at appeal hearing

Epic Games on Monday will try to overturn portions of a court ruling in an antitrust trial last year that largely favored Apple.

Reuters:

The “Fortnite” creator sued Apple in 2020 alleging that the iPhone maker’s App Store rules, under which software developers must pay commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases, violated U.S. antitrust law. After a three-week trial last year, a judge largely sided with Apple, stopping short of dubbing the company an “illegal monopolist” and upholding its right to charge the commissions.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s Apple’s App Store. Of course they have a right to charge commissions.

Apple’s App Store isn’t a charity and it’s not free to operate.

How much did it cost developers to have their apps burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time? Apple incurs costs to store, review, organize, surface, and distribute apps to over one billion users. — MacDailyNews, June 10, 2022

The bottom line is clear: Epic Games wants to enjoy all of the benefits of Apple’s App Store, including access to well over one billion of the world’s most affluent users for free. That is illogical, unfair, and, basically, theft. – MacDailyNews, May 4, 2021

