Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks fetch $218,750 at auction

This weekend, Steve Jobs’ brown Birkenstock sandals, which were expected to bring in some $60,000, sold for a whopping $218,750 at Julien’s Auctions, accompanied by an NFT.

Toyin Owoseje for CNN:

Prior to the sale, the Californian auction house said the sandals, described as “well used” but still “intact,” were a wardrobe staple for Jobs in the 1970s and ’80s. Jobs died in 2011 from complications from pancreatic cancer.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said on its website.

The Birkenstocks were saved from the trash by Mark Sheff, a former house manager to Steve Jobs, during one of the tech icon’s many clearouts, it said.

“Steve Jobs changed the world not only with his revolutionary innovations but with his business leadership style and fashion in wearing sandals,” Darren Julien, CEO and founder of Julien’s Auctions, told CNN in a statement on Monday.