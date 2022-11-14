Apple assembler Foxconn looks to quadruple Indian workforce in next 24 months

Apple assembler Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, Reuters reports citing “two government officials with knowledge of the matter” who pointed to COVID lockdown disruptions in China as a main reason for Foxconn’s move.

Reuters:

Foxconn has grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with tight virus restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant, the world’s largest iPhone factory, disturbing production and fuelling concerns over the impact of China’s virus policy on global supply chains.

The disruptions prompted Apple to lower its forecast for shipments of the premium iPhone 14 models this week, dampening its sales outlook for the busy year-end holiday season.

Taiwan-based Foxconn now plans to boost the workforce at its plant in southern India to 70,000 by adding 53,000 more workers over the next two years, said the sources, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

While the size of the plant in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu is dwarfed by Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant, which employs 200,000 workers, it is central to Apple’s efforts to shift production away from China.