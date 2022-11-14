Apple TV+ reveals trailer for ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ holiday special premiering November 18th

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the highly anticipated “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights holiday special, premiering globally Friday, November 18. Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends — have returned for all-new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

From The Jim Henson Company, the series is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.

In addition to “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Apple’s partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes “Harriet The Spy,” the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel; “Slumberkins,” the mixed-media puppet/2D animation program from the beloved children’s emotional learning brand empowering children to be caring, confident and resilient, that premiered November 4th; and the popular “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” shorts. Apple TV+ is also the streaming destination for the original 1980’s “Fraggle Rock” series, as well as recently added bonus specials, “Down at Fraggle Rock,” “Doozer Music” and “Fraggle Songs,” all of which are now streaming.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes impressive all-ages offerings such as the critically-acclaimed properties “El Deafo,” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Pinecone & Pony,” Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings for include Bonnie Hunt’s “Amber Brown,” “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” “Life By Ella,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop, and “Puppy Place.”

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” and “For Auld Lang Syne,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

The kids and family film offerings include star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered this year and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 280 wins and 1,229 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

