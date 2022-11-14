The Guardian reviews Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus: It’s killer feature is very long battery life

Apple’s new A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 14 Plus offers a large 6.7-inch display, all-day battery life and the ability to capture stunning photos in both low and and bright light with its new dual-camera system.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

The 14 Plus is a brand new iPhone model for this year, costing £949 ($899/A$1,579), making it £100 ($100/A$180) more than the base model 14 but cheaper than the 14 Pro line.

That makes the Plus the supersized Apple phone for people who just want a bigger screen, not extra cameras and other bits. It has the same chips, display tech, cameras, materials, repair-friendly internal design and software as the regular iPhone 14, just made bigger.

The killer feature for the 14 Plus is its very long battery life. I can get a solid three days out of it between charges with the screen actively used for about 7.5 hours with various apps and services. This is an extra day over the regular iPhone 14 and longer than almost any other phone… Few smartphones last two days, let alone up to three, of normal use between charges.

If you want the iPhone with the longest-lasting battery, the 14 Plus is it.