Barbra Streisand called Apple CEO Tim Cook to fix how Siri says her name

In an interview about her upcoming memoir, “My Name is Barbra,” the two-time Oscar-winner told the BBC that she was fed up with Siri getting her name wrong, so she called Apple CEO Tim Cook and got him to put in th order to fix it.

Hafsa Khalil for CNN:

“My name isn’t spelled with a ‘Z’,” she argued. “It’s Strei-sand, like sand on the beach. How simple can you get?” In a move most of us could only dream of, the now 81-year-old called up Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, to complain, she told the UK media company in an interview published Monday. “And Tim Cook was so lovely. He had Siri change the pronunciation… I guess that’s one perk of fame!” she said, according to the BBC.

