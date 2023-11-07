Apple unveils trailer for season three of ‘Slow Horses,’ starring Gary Oldman

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for season three of “Slow Horses,” the critically acclaimed espionage drama starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and adapted from “Real Tigers,” the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series “Slough House.” The six-episode third season of “Slow Horses” will make its highly anticipated global debut on Wednesday, November 29 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 27, on Apple TV+.

Winner of Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards, “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù joins the season three cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston who plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

“Slow Horses” is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season three is directed by Saul Metzstein.

Since its premiere, “Slow Horses” has received BAFTA Television Award nominations, including Oldman’s first for Best Lead Actor, and co-star Jack Lowden picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The series has also been recognized with BAFTA nominations for Best Editing: Fiction (Katie Weiland); Best Original Music: Fiction (Daniel Pemberton and Mick Jagger); and, Best Sound: Fiction (Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias and Andrew Sissons).

Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of “Slow Horses,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In addition to the upcoming third season, Apple TV+ previously announced a fourth season set to be adapted from the fourth novel, “Spook Street.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,629 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Based on the first two seasons, we highly recommend “Slow Horses,” starring the incomparable Gary Oldman.

