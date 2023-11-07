Apple commissions ‘Peanuts’ animated feature film

Apple, which holds the rights to the late Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts catalog, has commissioned its first original animated feature film from Wildbrain Studios and Peanuts Worldwide.

Etan Vlessing for The Hollywood Reporter:

‎

Apple TV+ has commissioned the computer-generated animated film, which will follow Snoopy and Charlie Brown as they and the rest of the Peanuts gang go on an epic journey to the big city. The project marks the first Apple original film from the partnership with Peanuts Worldwide and WildBrain that has been preceded by the streaming of library Peanuts originals and specials. Steve Martino will direct the untitled Peanuts film from producer Bonnie Arnold and co-writer Karey Kirkpatrick, who has animated screenwriting credits for Chicken Run, Smallfoot, and Over the Hedge. Kirkpatrick will work from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, the team that wrote The Peanuts Movie for 20th Century Fox, which was based on the Charlie Brown comic strip and earned a nomination for a Golden Globe for best animated feature film. “It is so special to carry on my father’s legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan and his writing partner Neil,” Craig Schulz [said in a] statement.

‎

‎

