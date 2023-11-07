Review: Apple’s 14-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro is ‘an absolute beast’

Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley has been using a MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M3 Max chip (16-core CPU and 40-core GPU), 64GB of unified memory, and 2TB of storage.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

It’s the very top-of-the-line chip Apple currently offers, and it’s an absolute beast.

Apple hasn’t traditionally had much luck in gaming outside of mobile games on the iPhone and iPad, but with the latest Macs it’s clearly making a run at the segment. And with the kind of performance I saw from the MacBook Pro 14-inch, it can easily handle some of the biggest games out there.

The company, however, will need to get more game developers and publishers behind its efforts if it hopes to become a gaming juggernaut…

Outside of gaming, the MacBook Pro 14-inch proved incredibly capable when doing everything from browsing the web to listening to music to streaming video. And for a system with a ton of power, the computer’s fans only spun up when I was gaming or running some other kind of benchmark test.

As for battery life, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is a champ. It’ll easily last you throughout your workday and then some. I only noticed significant battery drain while gaming and outputting to a separate monitor.