Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.1.1

Apple on Tuesday released macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 which provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: This likely fixes the upgrade error some users of the new M3 MacBook Pro were experiencing (and it’s snappy as hell on M3 and higher Macs)!

