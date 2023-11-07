Apple releases watchOS 10.1.1

No Comments
watchOS 10 delivers redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack, additional watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.
watchOS 10.1.1

Apple on Tuesday releases watchOS 10.1.1 which provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, no more Apple Watch battery drain!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,