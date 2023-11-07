Apple releases watchOS 10.1.1

Apple on Tuesday releases watchOS 10.1.1 which provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, no more Apple Watch battery drain!

‎

