Apple releases iOS 17.1.1

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 17.1.1 which provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:

• In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

• Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, yes, it’s snappy.

