Apple stock rises ahead of Q423 earnings report later today

Shares of Apple rose in Thursday morning trading ahead of the world’s most valuable company’s fiscal fourth quarter results, due after the closing bell.

Shares are up $2.83, or 1.62% to $176.79.

Apple is scheduled to report its fourth fiscal quarter (Q423) results and business updates on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting, per LSEG estimates:

• Revenue: $89.28 billion

• EPS: $1.39

Here are the revenue expectations for each of the company’s product lines, per Street Account estimates:

• iPhone: $44 billion

• Services: $21.42 billion

• Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $9.4 billion

• Mac revenue: $8.5 billion

• iPad revenue: $6.14 billion

MacDailyNews Note: As always, we’ll have Apple’s results for you on Thursday right around 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT (just check our home page). Following the earnings release, we’ll cover Apple’s fiscal Q423 conference call with live notes starting at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.