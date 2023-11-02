Benchmarks show Apple’s M3 Max is close to M2 Ultra speed

Initial benchmark results for Apple’s M3 Max chip have appeared in the Geekbench 6 database and they show that Apple’s new M3 Max is very close in speed to the M2 Ultra chip.
Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:
The highest multi-core score for the M3 Max with a 16-core CPU is currently 21,084 as of writing. If this early result is accurate, this means the M3 Max is around as fast as the M2 Ultra chip, which has an average multi-core score of 21,182 in the Mac Pro and 21,316 in the Mac Studio, according to a chart on the Geekbench website.
The M3 Max in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is around 45% faster than the M2 Max chip in the previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to the Geekbench website. This is within the ballpark of Apple’s claim that the M3 Max is up to 50% faster than the M2 Max, especially given variance in early Geekbench results.
MacDailyNews Take: As expected, this is a significant leap, thanks in no small part to TSMC’s 3nm process at which the M3 Max is fabricated versus the M2 Ultra’s 5nm (N5P).
1 Comment
Yup, Apple, your modern hardware rocks. Your software teams are woke idiots, who seem to either all be on the spectrum to some degree or suffer from serious ADHD. I’ve said it before, but your ‘advances’ in software usability rival those of Microsoft engineers in the 90s, and we are talking the early 90s.
This is not alignment, and I hope that you fix it. That you are reviving Google Glass without irony kinda says it all. Did you hire some of those people? Perhaps all of those people? You will undoubtedly make a lot of money but there doesn’t appear to be a second thought for usability or actual usefulness, let alone the likely harmful fallout. If the new MO is to cater to flighty 14 year-olds whose parents pay for everything – good luck with that in the future when those same kids are mentally and socially crippled beyond reason, and we are approaching that point. They don’t even know what an M chip is, and they are not likely to ever care.
You have made your products into appliances, like a blender, and most people don’t give a toss about how those things work. This is not the company I fought for years ago, and if there were a truly viable alternative, I’d be happy to leave Apple’s *** in the dust. That is sad. Modern engineering and development are the equivalent of banging two rocks together.