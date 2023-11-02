Benchmarks show Apple’s M3 Max is close to M2 Ultra speed

Initial benchmark results for Apple’s M3 Max chip have appeared in the Geekbench 6 database and they show that Apple’s new M3 Max is very close in speed to the M2 Ultra chip.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The highest multi-core score for the M3 Max with a 16-core CPU is currently 21,084 as of writing. If this early result is accurate, this means the M3 Max is around as fast as the M2 Ultra chip, which has an average multi-core score of 21,182 in the Mac Pro and 21,316 in the Mac Studio, according to a chart on the Geekbench website. The M3 Max in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is around 45% faster than the M2 Max chip in the previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to the Geekbench website. This is within the ballpark of Apple’s claim that the M3 Max is up to 50% faster than the M2 Max, especially given variance in early Geekbench results.

MacDailyNews Take: As expected, this is a significant leap, thanks in no small part to TSMC’s 3nm process at which the M3 Max is fabricated versus the M2 Ultra’s 5nm (N5P).

