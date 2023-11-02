Apple rolls out firmware update for AirTag item trackers

Apple this week began rolling out a new firmware update for the AirTag item trackers. The firmware features a build number of 2A61, up from the 2A36 firmware released in December 2022.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‎

It has been nearly a year since Apple updated the firmware on the AirTags, and there is no word yet on what might be included in the update.

[The] firmware release will be rolling out on a staggered basis. One percent of users will [received] the update [on Tuesday], and then it will expand to 10 percent of users on November 7. On November 14, an additional 25 percent of users will see the update, and then it will be available to all on November 28.

It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it’s something that’s done over-the-air through a connected iPhone.