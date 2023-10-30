Apple to unveil new, ‘scary fast’ M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac models Monday

Apple on Monday will hold an online-only special event at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT — dubbed “Scary Fast” — where the world’s most valuable company is poised to announce a new iMac and MacBook Pro models powered by the next generation of its system-on-a-chip (SoC), the M3 family.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Apple swapped out the Intel chips in its computers with in-house designs over the past three years. And Monday’s event will give it another chance to show that its homegrown chips are better than rival offerings.

While the iMac and the MacBook Pro are two of Apple’s lower-volume models, they’re prized by the company’s most ardent and vocal fans. And they’ll spotlight the power of Apple’s new M3 line, which is slated to be faster than the M2 and better at handling graphics.

After it launches the first two M3 Macs, Apple will look to keep the momentum going next year. The company is preparing new versions of the MacBook Air and low-end MacBook Pro with M3 processors for 2024. Those models are Apple’s two most popular Macs. The company is also working on updates to the Mac mini and Mac Studio.