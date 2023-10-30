Will Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event today goose Christmas Mac sales?

Apple stock was rising early on Monday ahead of the company’s earnings later in the week and just hours before its “Scary Fast” online-only event where it’s expected to unveil new M3-, M3 Pro-, and M3 Max-powered Macs.

Stockholders might hope that will provide some momentum ahead of Apple’s earnings report on Thursday but analysts are skeptical. “The company has been trying to overcome a pull forward in demand from the early days of COVID-19. Heading into the [Scary Fast] event we are skeptical that a faster processor will be enough,” wrote D.A. Davidson’s Tom Forte in a research note. Forte reiterated a Neutral rating and $180 target price on Apple stock. “We see [Apple] stock trading at rich multiples and expect trends in key markets such as the U.S. to remain soft, which puts pressure on Internationally for growth,” wrote KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel in a research note on Monday.

MacDailyNews Take: Where do the greatest bullshit artisans – the master bloviators – work their magic, Wall Street or Washington, D.C.?

Of course, Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event today will goose Christmas Mac sales!

