Apple tests HomePod with a display with iPad mini running tvOS 17

9to5Mac reports Friday that Apple is experimenting with a modified iPad mini running tvOS for a future HomePod with a display.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Apple on Thursday released the first beta of iOS 17.2, along with tvOS 17.2 beta and other software updates. Interestingly, by digging into the firmware of tvOS 17.2 – the system that runs on both Apple TV and HomePod – we found strong evidence that Apple is internally running tvOS on the iPad… the latest tvOS builds also have device support files for the iPad mini 6. Of course, these files were never intended to be seen by end users or even developers and are probably leftovers from something Apple has been working on. What exactly? Presumably a new HomePod with a display that’s similar in size to an iPad mini… Apple’s engineers may have decided to run tvOS on the iPad mini to explore how the interface would work on such a device.

MacDailyNews Take: Back in April 2021, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman reported that Apple was exploring a high-end speaker with a touch screen. Such a device would combine an iPad with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chat. In addition, Gurman reported that Apple was working on a new device that would meld an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV alongside multiple other smart-home functions.

A combined Apple TV + HomePod would be very compelling. In nearly every place where we have an Apple TV, a HomePod is within a few feet or could be. We imagine an Apple TV + iPad combo device would be like an Echo Show on steroids. – MacDailyNews, April 12, 2021

