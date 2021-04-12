Apple working on Apple TV + HomePod and Apple TV + iPad combo devices

Apple is working on a new device that would meld an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV alongside multiple other smart-home functions, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The device’s other capabilities would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple’s Siri digital assistant.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is also mulling the launch of a high-end speaker with a touch screen to better compete with market leaders Google and Amazon.com Inc., the people said. Such a device would combine an iPad with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chat. Apple has explored connecting the iPad to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room.
Development of both Apple products is still in the early stages, and the company could decide to launch neither or change key features. The company often works on new concepts and devices without ultimately shipping them.
MacDailyNews Take: A combined Apple TV + HomePod would be very compelling. In nearly every place where we have an Apple TV, a HomePod is within a few feet or could be. We imagine an Apple TV + iPad combo device would be like an Echo Show on steroids.
7 Comments
Yes PLEASE! I have been hoping for something like this. I think Facetime is a huge win for Apple. Its so easy to use and we love using it on calls with our children and grand children but what we would LOVE is an elegant way to put them on our 85″ TV vs our 6″ phones and not have to worry about pointing a phone or iPad in the right direction. My wife is like the Grandmother people make fun of, she starting talking and pointing the phone at the ceiling.
Smart speaker? They’re listening…
It’s pretty funny how “the HomePod is dead” from Paul Thurrott and then… well maybe it’s not quite dead 😛
A combined Apple TV + HomePod, would that be like a combined refrigerator + toaster, Tim? Ha-ha.
Apple still doesn’t get it. When HP was released I did a lengthy post here about how Apple had failed to grasp that what Consumers ‘didn’t need was a really expensive speaker – a technology invented over 100 yrs ago.’ What they DID need was an affordable smart home device which was also a cool speaker – one that you can buy into every room. Apple was late to the party but again missed the boat. They should have slashed margin in an effort to play catch up and released a $49.95 home pod mini on market.
Even more than 3 yrs ago – they’ve now lost the smart home market to Amazon and Google almost completely. A market that will be as big or bigger than smartphones in 10 years.
I said it 3 yrs ago – but history will look back at this lack of vision as Tim Cook’s biggest failing. Apple may never recover ground.
You use Amazon and Google as companies to emulate for Smart Home positioning (infiltration)?
You are apparently one that cares little about privacy and how much we are scoped already, w/o bringing them into your home?
Google has the “baddest” tag of the two, but Amazon is hardly any friendlier. Apple has only lost ground to security ignorant citizens. In time, if Apple continues with tech-leading security, citizens will give back any lost ground as they realize Apple is a haven and not a sieve.
Btw, I have my doubts that Apple will be able to preserve high-level security. Tim likes to get involved with “helping” the govt and the pressure to assist could overwhelm? I hope not. I think such because Apple has steadily lost sight of the indi user and deems making decisions for the user a responsibility. They are also in the strong flow of dumbing down the culture/user….
Geez I have been banging on, on here, for years now questioning why Apple hasn’t produced a base station of some sort for an iPad that when simply placed on it gives you both a video smart speaker and seamlessly adds smart speaker functions and superior sound and awareness and brings them to the fore of the attached device. Indeed I asked why instead, or in addition to the first HomePod such a combo device wasn’t considered which at that time would have trumped the oppositions offerings and increased iPad appeal (especially the mini) but which of course have now become common if far less flexible than potentially the combo I describe. It would even have encouraged additional iPads to be bought or earlier upgrades while keeping the previous model specifically to be used in this capacity. It’s not just a technical thing, for we know the iPad and phone can do much of the job in themselves (just not the focus) but as Google/Amazon and the smart speaker platform generally shows it’s also about focusing overtly that purpose for the user and environment to instantly access at any time. Such a base could instantly inform it to take on that function as prime.
If this news has foundation then all I can say is either Cook and co are completely unable to see or anticipate the damned obvious or they simply knew that Siri was nowhere near making it competitive in the time frame I refer to. But it is now, so it is no longer an excuse for delay. Either way this has been a big and frustrating missed opportunity to use existing massive advantages inherent in the iPad, it’s superiority and its market share to make a large impact and even potentially dominate this market sector. To even get near that now will cost in both time and massive further investment to gain the mind share even if Siri is up to the job which in itself was a missed opportunity leading to widespread catch-up.