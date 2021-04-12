Apple working on Apple TV + HomePod and Apple TV + iPad combo devices

Apple is working on a new device that would meld an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV alongside multiple other smart-home functions, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The device’s other capabilities would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple’s Siri digital assistant.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is also mulling the launch of a high-end speaker with a touch screen to better compete with market leaders Google and Amazon.com Inc., the people said. Such a device would combine an iPad with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chat. Apple has explored connecting the iPad to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room.

Development of both Apple products is still in the early stages, and the company could decide to launch neither or change key features. The company often works on new concepts and devices without ultimately shipping them.