Apple capitulates, agrees to testify in U.S. Senate app store hearing

Days after U.S. Senate panel leaders criticized Apple for refusing to appear at a hearing on competition issues related to mobile app stores, a senior Apple executive has agreed to testify.

Reuters:

The company said in a letter sent to senators, seen by Reuters, that Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer will be available to testify at an April 21 hearing held by part of the Senate Judiciary Committee. On Friday, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Mike Lee, a Republican, sent a letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook calling it “unacceptable” the company was refusing to send a witness. The pair are leaders of the Senate Judiciary panel’s subcommittee on competition policy and antitrust.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Friday, provoking bipartisan ire was probably not the greatest idea. It’s better for Apple to participate in these dog and pony shows than to try to ignore them.