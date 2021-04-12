Apple capitulates, agrees to testify in U.S. Senate app store hearing

Days after U.S. Senate panel leaders criticized Apple for refusing to appear at a hearing on competition issues related to mobile app stores, a senior Apple executive has agreed to testify.
The company said in a letter sent to senators, seen by Reuters, that Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer will be available to testify at an April 21 hearing held by part of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
On Friday, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Mike Lee, a Republican, sent a letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook calling it “unacceptable” the company was refusing to send a witness. The pair are leaders of the Senate Judiciary panel’s subcommittee on competition policy and antitrust.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Friday, provoking bipartisan ire was probably not the greatest idea. It’s better for Apple to participate in these dog and pony shows than to try to ignore them.
Stupid move by Cook.
Nothing good can come from this for Apple.
Unlike Trump, they will have to obey a Congressional subpoena.
I know Klobuchar’s NeoLib, Clintonisitc, conservative stances so she is not after justice, mostly to bolster the corrupt DNC by this staged hearing. Purely from a tactical gambit, Cook should have sent a minority person, preferably a Black in a wheelchair, to testify so that the American people might perceive any criticism of her responses as racist and anti-disadvantaged so, by extension, thereby garnering sympathy for Apple’s position in comparison to its competitors.
I heard that Apple didn’t refuse to attend but had asked for alternate dates, maybe because they are busy with WWDC?