Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.2 public beta 1

Apple on Friday released macOS Sonoma 14.2 public beta 1, allowing non-developers to test out the world’s most advanced operating system ahead of its release. The public beta comes a day after the first developer beta.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‎

Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2 adds Messages sticker reactions, which make it quicker to add a sticker or an emoji to an iMessage. It also includes support for collaborative Apple Music playlists, allowing multiple people to add songs to a single playlist.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Members of the Apple Beta Software Program can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions like macOS Sonoma 14.2 public beta 1. More info here.

‎

