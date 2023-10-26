Apple TV+ announces new docuseries, ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial,’ narrated by Kiefer Sutherland

Today, Apple TV+ announced a new three-part documentary series, “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial,” narrated by Emmy Award winner Kiefer Sutherland (“24,” “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”). The docuseries features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer.

“John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” is the most thoroughly researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world. The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses — speaking for the first time — along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder. “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” also features interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning team at 72 Films, directed by Nick Holt (“The Murder Trial,” “Responsible Child”) and Rob Coldstream (“Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain”) with executive producers David Glover (9/11: One Day in America”), Mark Raphael (“Crime and Punishment”) and Coldstream, alongside producers Simon Bunney and Louis Lee Ray.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,579 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month.

