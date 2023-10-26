Apple Watch weather complication bug fixed in watchOS 10.1

Apple on Wednesday released watchOS 10.1 which finally fixes watchOS’s weather complication bug so that it now shows the temperature instead of “–.”

If weather data on your Apple Watch isn’t loading or shows “–,” update your Apple Watch to watchOS 10.1 or later:

Connect your watch to Wi-Fi. On your watch, open the Settings app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes, and don’t restart your Apple Watch. When the update completes, your Apple Watch restarts on its own.

If you’ve updated your watch to watchOS 10.1 or later and weather data still doesn’t load, try resetting your iPhone settings.

To reset location access for the Weather app:

1. On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then tap Privacy & Security > Location Services.

2. Scroll down and tap Weather.

3. Under Allow Location Access, tap Never, then tap your original setting.

4. Check whether the issue is resolved.

To reset all location and privacy settings:

1. On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

2. Tap Reset > Reset Location & Privacy.

3. If prompted, enter your passcode and reset.

4. Check whether the issue is resolved.

MacDailyNews Take: It works!

