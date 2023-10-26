Apple rumored to be developing new 12- and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or less

Apple is said to be developing new 12- and 13-inch MacBooks that will sell for $700 or less, claims a rumor originating in South Korea.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

‎

According to the operator of news aggregator account “yeux1122” on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have “consistently” seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development.

A DigiTimes report last month also said Apple could launch a more affordable MacBook series in late 2024 to differentiate from the company’s existing MacBook Air and Pro lines, and to help the company compete with Google’s popular Chromebook models.

The Naver blog account has a mixed track record for forecasting Apple’s plans, but some of its claims last year proved to be significant. For example, in March 2022 it accurately revealed some details about the third-generation iPhone SE ahead of Apple launching the model. In October of the same year it also accurately predicted that Apple would delay the release of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until early 2023.