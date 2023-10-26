Apple rumored to be developing new 12- and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or less

Apple is said to be developing new 12- and 13-inch MacBooks that will sell for $700 or less, claims a rumor originating in South Korea.
According to the operator of news aggregator account “yeux1122” on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have “consistently” seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development.
A DigiTimes report last month also said Apple could launch a more affordable MacBook series in late 2024 to differentiate from the company’s existing MacBook Air and Pro lines, and to help the company compete with Google’s popular Chromebook models.
The Naver blog account has a mixed track record for forecasting Apple’s plans, but some of its claims last year proved to be significant. For example, in March 2022 it accurately revealed some details about the third-generation iPhone SE ahead of Apple launching the model. In October of the same year it also accurately predicted that Apple would delay the release of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until early 2023.
MacDailyNews Take: Seems specious, so, as lovers of small MacBooks (“Our favorite Mac of all time remains the 11-inch MacBook Air“), we’ll believe this one when we see it.
a dumb down slow version with less sucks. save that time. improve the OSs speed. update number, garage band, podcast (the really sucks), music (please does anybody under 60 use it, lower the price of top end. in other words lower the price of computers people want.
If Apple could develop a small form factor laptop with quality build and OS to slay thick Chromebooks…what’s not to like? Godspeed Apple…
This is already what the 11″ iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard is…
No, absolutely not. iPadOS sucks. A real Mac at less than $700 would be a long overdue achievement.
Amen. Always find it comical when users compare an iPad to a Mac…
My guess is they will limit the RAM to differentiate from current models. With LLMs that can run on local machines (and much better ones available with 32GB or more of RAM), more serious customers won’t purchase cheaper machines if they can only get them with 8 or 16 GB.
lol…..probably with a 10″ screen and 4gb of ram and 64gb drive. What would be acceptable would be 13″, 16GB, 512GB but will never happen.