Apple Pay Later is now available to all American users, after the company initially released its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering to a limited number of users back in March of this year.

Apple Pay Later allows users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments over six weeks without interest or late fees.

The tech giant’s website now advertises that you can use Apple Pay Later for purchases between $75 and $1000 made on iPhone and iPad. To get started with Apple Pay Later, you need to apply for a loan within the Wallet app. You will be asked to enter the amount you want to borrow and then agree to the Apple Pay Later terms. Once you have been approved, you will begin to see a “Pay Later” option when your select Apple Pay at checkout online and in apps on iPhone and iPad. Before you complete a purchase using Apple Pay Later, you will get an overview of your four new payments alongside your other upcoming Apple Pay Later payments. You have the option to use autopay to make the payments, or you can choose to pay them manually.

With Apple Pay Later here, Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, and the other BNPL outfits should be very worried.

