Apple preps new AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Apple is planning an end-to-end overhaul of its AirPods lineup, a product category that’s become one of the company’s best sellers.

The changes will include a revamped version of Apple’s entry-level AirPods in 2024 and a new Pro model the following year, according to people familiar with the plan… A new version of the AirPods Max headphones are coming in 2024 as well, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Apple plans to phase out both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods later next year, according to the people familiar with the matter. They’ll be replaced with two fourth-generation AirPods that are priced similarly to the current versions but are more differentiated.

The two models will feature a new design that looks like a blend of the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model. They’ll both have short stems… Apple will differentiate the two options by including noise cancellation in the higher-end version… Both new low-end models will offer an improved fit, but it’s unlikely that either will include replaceable tips like the AirPods Pro. The fourth-generation AirPods will also both switch to USB-C for their charging cases…

Apple is planning an update to the AirPods Max around the end of next year that also switches its charging port to USB-C. The headphones will come in new colors, but won’t see many other changes.