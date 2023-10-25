Apple jacks price of Apple TV+ to $9.99 per month; Apple One, Apple News+, Apple Arcade prices also increase

Apple is raising the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service from $6.99/month to $9.99/month.

There a various ways to pay for Apple TV+:

• If you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included free for 3 months.

• As mentioned above, a monthly subscription is $9.99 per month after a free seven-day trial.

• Apple TV+ is included in Apple One, which bundles up to five other Apple services into a single monthly subscription. Apple One plans start at $19.95 per month.

• The Apple Music Student Plan comes with a free subscription to Apple TV+.

In addition, Apple Arcade will now cost $6.99, up from $4.99, Apple News+ will be $12.99, up from $9.99, and Apple One will increase to $19.95 from $16.95 per month for the individual plan and to $25.95, up from $22.95, for the family plan.

All price increase affect the U.S. and “select international markets.”

MacDailyNews Take: These are a significant price increases that will likely negatively affect the growth of Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One bundles in the near term, at least.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.