Apple jacks price of Apple TV+ to $9.99 per month; Apple One, Apple News+, Apple Arcade prices also increase

Apple is raising the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service from $6.99/month to $9.99/month.
There a various ways to pay for Apple TV+:
• If you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included free for 3 months.
• As mentioned above, a monthly subscription is $9.99 per month after a free seven-day trial.
• Apple TV+ is included in Apple One, which bundles up to five other Apple services into a single monthly subscription. Apple One plans start at $19.95 per month.
• The Apple Music Student Plan comes with a free subscription to Apple TV+.
In addition, Apple Arcade will now cost $6.99, up from $4.99, Apple News+ will be $12.99, up from $9.99, and Apple One will increase to $19.95 from $16.95 per month for the individual plan and to $25.95, up from $22.95, for the family plan.
All price increase affect the U.S. and “select international markets.”
MacDailyNews Take: These are a significant price increases that will likely negatively affect the growth of Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One bundles in the near term, at least.
Looks like we’re going to see some value add to Apple services next week, particularly with the Halloween theme and nighttime release. I doubt it’ll be something as simple as a couple extra games for apple arcade. Hopefully Apple is ready to finally launch an Apple TV karaoke app, that would be huge. Maybe also an Apple sound bar with integrated facetime and Apple Vision recording capability. If Apple was really smart (expectations for services are of course, incredibly low), they would also incorporate dance tutorials as part of the experience.
I think I will cancel my Apple One and sign up only for the services I really need. Sorry Apple but raising your prices like that is not good for you growth. And maybe I will start pausing Apple TV+ when I don’t need it like I do with Netflix, Disney and Prime.
Don’t forget as well that T-Mobile offers free AppleTV+ (as well as Netflix) with certain plans. So far Netflix’s price increases haven’t ended the promotion, so probably Apple’s won’t either.
What were the increases in the UK?
Apple raising its prices, gee what a surprise. How much is enough 2.6 trillion dollar company?…