Apple releases MacOS Sonoma 14.1

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Sonoma 14.1 which provides enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac including:

• Favorites expanded in Music to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

• Apple warranty status for Mac, AirPods, and Beats headphones and earbuds are available in System Settings

• Fixes an issue where the System Services settings within Location Services may reset

• Fixes an issue that may prevent encrypted external drives from mounting

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Thanks Jobs, for macOS Sonoma 14.0 was pretty wonky for us!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.