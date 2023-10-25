Apple releases iOS 17.1

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 17.1 which introduces the ability for AirDrop transfers to continue over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range. This release also includes enhancements to StandBy and Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

About this update:

AirDrop

• Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

StandBy

• New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music

• Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

• New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist

• Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

• Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen

• Home key support for Matter locks

• Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

• Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

• Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call

• Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

• Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

• Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

• Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

