MacBook Pro with OLED display not likely until 2026 at the earliest

According to information shared today by Ross Young, CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple’s first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays are still at least three years away from launching.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumorshttps://www.macrumors.com/2023/10/11/macbook-pro-oled-three-years-away/:

‎

On a display-related webinar with Bloomberg Intelligence’s Woo Jin Ho, Young said it will take a few years for Apple’s supply chain partners to build out manufacturing lines for mass production of laptop-sized OLED panels, so he does not expect MacBook Pro models with OLED displays to launch until 2026 or 2027. Compared to current MacBook Pro models with LCD screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Young also reiterated that Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro models expected in 2024 will have OLED displays vs. current models that offer LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology (11-inch iPad Pro, Liquid Retina display) and mini-LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology (12.9-inch model, Liquid Retina XDR display).

‎

