Brie Larson makes her first big return to TV in 12 years with Apple TV+ series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry” is an eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”) in her first big return to TV in 12 years. Based on the bestselling novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Friday, October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, and new episodes will debut weekly, every Friday through November 24, 2023.

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Greg MacArthur for Screen Rant:

Larson will make her return as a lead actor in a television series for the first time since United States of Tara ended in 2011. Larson played Kate Gregson in the Emmy-winning series, the troubled daughter of Toni Collette’s Tara. Over the last decade, Larson has mostly stuck to acting exclusively in movies, particularly as her iconic Captain Marvel character. Most of her television appearances since United States of Tara are guest cameos in which she plays herself. Her role as Elizabeth Zott in Lessons of Chemistry will be an intriguing switch-up for the actor and a change for Larson to make a big return to television. Larson was only 19 years old when the first episode of United States of Tara aired on Showtime, portraying the rebellious high school teen Kate Gregson in the series. Larson, now 34, will star in all eight episodes of Lessons In Chemistry, which is based on the 2022 bestselling novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

