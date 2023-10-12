Apple’s AirPods Pro a best-seller in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime members saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals during Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11th as Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) were among the best-selling items. For the second year, Amazon kicked off the holiday shopping season with a two-day exclusive shopping event for Prime members, helping members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably across hundreds of millions of items worldwide.

“Prime Big Deal Days was a strong start to the holiday shopping season, offering Prime members an exclusive early opportunity to save and surpassing our expectations. This event outpaced last year’s holiday kick-off event, with more Prime members shopping this year,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “Millions of Prime packages in the U.S. have already been delivered, and we’ll continue to offer fast, free delivery across our wide selection throughout the holidays. Thank you to our employees and selling partners around the world for their continued commitment to our customers as we head into this busy shopping season.”

On the first day of Prime Big Deal Days, U.S. Prime members purchased more than 25 million items with same-day or next-day delivery, with hundreds of thousands of items delivered within four hours of purchase.

Early Holiday Shopping Trends

• Apparel, beauty, home, and toys were among the best-selling categories.

• Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, and Crest 3D Whitestrips were among the best-selling deals.

• LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, and The Children’s Place Kids’ Family Matching Festive Christmas Pajama Sets were among the best-selling Creator Favorites.

• Squishmallows, Barbie Toy Boat Playset, and Catan were among the best-selling toys in the U.S.

• For the first time, Prime members in the U.S. shopped holiday kick-off event deals beyond Amazon using Buy with Prime, with some of the most popular deals purchased from Wyze, ALT. Fragrances, and Moon Juice.

