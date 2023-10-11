American teens love their iPhones which bodes well for Apple long into the future

Investment bank Piper Sandler has released the findings of its 46th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey in partnership with DECA. Piper Sandler equity research has more than 60 million data points around teen preferences and spending in the 22 plus years of researching teens. Apple’s iPhone continues to reign supreme as 87% of American teens own one and 88% expect the iPhone to be their next mobile device.

Teenage loyalty to Apple does not end at the iPhone. The seamlessness of services and products using the iPhone’s ecosystem attracts teenagers to them. Per the data, over 42% of teens said that they use Apple Pay and 34% said they own an Apple Watch. Though it seems that the Cupertino-based company has an unbeatable streak, there is one Apple service that teens have not fully adopted; more than 70% of teens surveyed used Spotify, while less than 40% have used Apple Music.

MacDailyNews Take: American teens know that if it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. Apple Music, which offers superior sound quality and spatial audio, will grow as teens discover and spread the word about these important differences. Apple would do well to pound the message of Apple Music’s superiority over Spotify home via advertising, influencers, etc.

