Apple TV+ premieres ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’ on November 22nd

The debut of the heartwarming Apple Original special “The Velveteen Rabbit,” based on the beloved children’s classic written by Margery Williams, will happen only on Apple TV+ on November 22nd.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. The 40-minute special from Apple TV+ and produced by Magic Light Pictures introduces Phoenix Laroche (“The Royal Nanny”) starring as William alongside an all-star cast including the voices of Alex Lawther (“Andor”) as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown,” “Harry Potter) as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia (“House of Dragon”) as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba (“Still Up”) as Car, Paterson Joseph (“Vigil”) as King, Clive Rowe (“So Awkward”) as Lion, Nathaniel Parker (“The Inspector Lynley Mysteries”) as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh (“Inside Man”) as Momo as well as Samantha Colley (“Genius”) as Mother. Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces (Academy Award nominee “The Gruffalo” and BAFTA & International Emmy winning “Revolting Rhymes”) with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the BAFTA- and International Emmy-nominated “My Mad Fat Diary” and the Oscar-nominated short “Wish 143.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

