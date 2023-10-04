Apple CEO Tim Cook nets $41 million in AAPL stock sale

Apple CEO Tim Cook sold AAPL stock worth about $41 million after taxes in his biggest sale in more than two years.
Cook sold 511,000 shares, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. He still has about 3.28 million shares in the Cupertino, California-based company where he’s worked for more than two decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The share sale comes after Cook took a rare pay cut of about 40% to $49 million for 2023. As part of the changes to his compensation, his stock awards tied to Apple’s performance will increase to 75% this year from 50% previously.
Cook’s last major stock sale was in August 2021, when he sold more than $750 million in Apple stock after completing a decade as CEO. After tax withholdings, he netted about $355 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
MacDailyNews Note: Exeecutives routinely sell stock for tax purposes. Cook’s remaining 3.28 million AAPL shares are currently worth US$564.98 million based on the current market price.
