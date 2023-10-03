Netflix plans to raise prices again after end of actors strike

In the latest in a series of recent price increases by America’s largest streaming platforms, Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free service a few months after the end of the Hollywood actors strike.

‎



‎

Netflix’s latest price increase came in January of 2022.

‎

Jessica Toonkel and Sarah Krouse for The Wall Street Journal:

‎

The streaming service is discussing raising prices in several markets globally, but will likely begin with the U.S. and Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. It couldn’t be learned how much Netflix will raise prices by or when exactly the new prices will take effect.

‎

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery said the monthly price of the ad-free version of its Discovery+ streaming service was rising to $8.99 from $6.99, while the cost of its ad-supported platform remains unchanged at $4.99 a month.

‎

Next week, the prices of the ad-free versions of Disney’s streaming platforms—Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+—are officially going up, an increase the company announced during the summer. It marks the second time since last fall that Disney raised prices…

‎

MacDailyNews Take: The more competitors raise prices, the better the price looks Apple’s high-quality, awards-magnet Apple TV+ at a low $6.99/month (and even lower as part of an Apple One plan).

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.