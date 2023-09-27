China lists mobile app stores that comply with new rule, Apple’s App Store not included

China’s cyberspace regulator on Wednesday released names of mobile app stores that have completed filing business details to regulators, signaling it has begun to enforce new rules that expand its oversight of mobile apps. Apple’s App Store not included on the list.

Reuters:

‎

A total of 26 app stores operated by companies including Tencent, Huawei, Ant Group, Baidu, Xiaomi, and Samsung have submitted filings to the authority, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

Apple’s App Store is not among the app stores on the list.

The country now requires mobile app stores and mobile apps to submit business details to the government.

These rules are causing consternation in the industry that publishing apps in the world’s second largest economy will become very difficult and many apps may need to be taken down.

Apple has not disclosed how its app store in China will comply with Beijing’s new rules. Experts said Apple’s compliance could lead to tens of thousands of apps being removed from Apple’s App Store in China.