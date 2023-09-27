iPhone assembly resumes at Pegatron factory in India after fire

Pegatron has resumed iPhone assembly for Apple at its factory in southern India after a shutdown over the weekend due to a fire, the company said on Wednesday. The Apple assembler had halted iPhone assembly on Monday and Tusday at its factory in Tamil Nadu state after a fire broke out on Sunday.

Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters:

A factory fire at iPhone assembler Pegatron India was sparked by a short-circuit after an electrical switch was left on, following testing of the devices as they were being put together, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

After putting together about 70 iPhone parts, workers at the Pegatron plant usually charge the device batteries up to a level of 50% at a charging rack, before installing software, the state government source said.

However, a switch on one such rack was not turned off after the end of Saturday’s shifts, the source added, causing overheating and eventually a spark that set alight a foam sheet used to protect new mobile phones against scratches.

The next day was a holiday, with just a few maintenance workers on duty, but the “fire could have been nipped in the bud had there been more workers in the facility,” the government source said.