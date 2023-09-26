Apple releases iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 which fix an issue that may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone or iPad during setup.



‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates can be downloaded and installed on compatible iPhones and iPads via: Settings > General > Software Update.

‎

