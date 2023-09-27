Apple TV+ debuts trailer for ‘The Enfield Poltergeist’ to premiere October 27th

Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced the new four-part documentary series “The Enfield Poltergeist,” which tells the riveting story of the most famous poltergeist haunting in history. Combining more than 250 hours of rare audio archive, meticulous recreation of the setting of the haunting and original interviews with the people impacted by the case, the series is an ambitious, genre-bending story that explores the human fascination with the unexplained and its impact on those who live it. All episodes premiere globally on Friday, October 27, 2023.

In 1977, the terrifying haunting of an everyday family in Enfield, London dominated headlines across the United Kingdom and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children. The mysterious case forever changed ideas about the supernatural, and showed that it wasn’t just restricted to castles and stately homes but could be experienced by anyone, anywhere. The chilling story has inspired fictionalized versions of the case, including the film “The Conjuring 2,” a television series and two stage plays.

Throughout four episodes, the events at Enfield are reconstructed using the real recordings captured by Maurice Grosse, a paranormal investigator who archived all of his interviews with those affected by the phenomenon. Building a replica of the house where the incidents took place, performers reenact what is heard on the actual tapes, allowing an interplay by the archival voices and appearances of those originally involved in the incident through present-day interviews.

“The Enfield Poltergeist” is produced for Apple TV+ by MetFilm and Concordia Studio, the producers of Apple’s “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” this year’s most Emmy-nominated documentary. The series is directed by Jerry Rothwell. Executive producers are AI Morrow, BAFTA winner Stewart le Maréchal, Oscar Award-winning Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 376 wins and 1,570 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.