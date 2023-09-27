As writers strike officially ends, here’s when your favorite show is likely to return

The writers strike is officially over as of midnight Wednesday. Screenwriters can return to work for the first time since they walked out on May 2nd, but 65,000 screen actors remain on strike. So, when is your favorite show likely to return?

Associated Press:

‎

The actors strike stoppage will prevent many projects from returning to normal. Certain paused productions such as “Deadpool 3,” “Yellowjackets” and the next film from Quentin Tarantino will still have to wait on actors to reach a deal with studios. Writers rooms for scripted shows that shut down at the strike’s onset, including Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” “Severance” on Apple TV+, and “Abbott Elementary” on ABC are also likely to reactivate quickly. But with no performers to act out the scripts, long delays between page and screen will be inevitable. Movie theaters will have a mix of Oscar contenders and action films. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone, will be out in October. November brings the newest Marvel film, “The Marvels,” as well as the prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

‎

MacDailyNews Take: In other words, until the actors strike is settled, nobody knows when your favorite show is likely to return.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.