Why Apple’s competitors can’t win

Apple’s competitors cannot really compete because the Cupertino Colossus’ success isn’t just about one product, it’s about how Apple products work together, in one grand ecosystem that’s virtually impossible to replicate.

Only Apple is capable of creating such an ecosystem because only Apple designs its own hardware, software, and services. Apple processors inside Apple devices power Apple operating systems that provide the best or, in many cases, the only access to Apple services.

Using your iPhone or iPad to scan documents or take a picture of something nearby and have it appear instantly on your Mac, copying text on your Mac and pasting it on your iPhone or iPad (or vice versa), automatically unlocking your Mac when you’re wearing your Apple Watch, using your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac, starting work on one device, then switching to another nearby device and picking up where you left off – these are just a few examples of how Apple’s ecosystem of products work together seamlessly.

The barriers to entry for any competitor, be it a Chinese knockoff peddler, an online advertising company masquerading as a search engine, or a South Korean dishwasher maker, are so steep as to be unsurmountable.

Apple’s success as a company today is less about one product and more about how the ecosystem drives everything from accessories to services revenue.

In this video, The Motley Fool‘s Travis Hoium highlights the numbers:

MacDailyNews Note: When you sign in to your Apple ID on all of your devices, you can use Apple’s Continuity features to move seamlessly between your devices. More info here.

