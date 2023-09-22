iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 hit stores worldwide

On Friday, September 22, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB-C) arrived in Apple Store locations around the world. Apple team members celebrated with the first customers to explore the latest products, and were ready to support them with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance.

The iPhone 15 lineup features a new design with a durable, color-infused back glass and a new contoured edge, and with its aerospace-grade titanium design that’s strong yet lightweight, iPhone 15 Pro delivers Apple’s lightest Pro models ever and ushers in next-level performance and mobile gaming with A17 Pro. The camera systems across the full lineup take portrait photography to the next level with improvements in low-light performance, and a new 5x Telephoto camera — available exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max — that’s great for close-ups, wildlife photos, and more.

Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, and together with the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 achieve a significant environmental milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product lifecycle by 2030. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch. All models introduce a groundbreaking new double tap gesture, and Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Customers can discover and buy Apple Products at their local Apple Store, as well as on apple.com and the Apple Store app. In-store and online, Apple Specialists are available to help customers with many great retail services, including choosing the products that best fit their needs, trading in old devices, finding a carrier offer, and getting new devices up and running.

Mark Gurman and Keira Wright for Bloomberg News:

The devices are going on sale in about 40 countries in its first wave, including in Australia, Hong Kong, mainland China, the US, UK and France. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will represent Apple’s biggest sellers throughout the rest of the year — and the ability to both create and fulfill demand for the products will make or break its holiday period. So far, the new devices have fared well for Apple, based on the initial online sales of the product. New online orders for the highest-end iPhone 15 models won’t arrive for customers until at least mid-November in several countries, while reservations for in-store pickups quickly sold out. Initial buyers of the latest iPhone typically order it online, making it harder to gauge demand based on the length of lines… Still, long lines for the iPhone 15 formed in Dubai, Australia and China, indicating that those who could not secure day one orders online are still willing to brave long nights and early hours to be one of the first to own a new iPhone — and even a new Apple Watch. With iPhone sales beginning Friday, the company will see about a week of revenue from the latest models within its fourth quarter sales, which it typically reports in late October. Apple also likely won’t have to contend with any major supply chain snags that hurt the early sales window for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year. Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple’s highest-end iPhones, was forced to shut its facilities in China for several weeks last year due to the country’s former Covid Zero policies. In addition, the company has upped the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year by $100 after eliminating a smaller storage tier offered in past years. Combined with exclusive features like improved zoom in the camera, this year’s Pro Max model has the opportunity to be a larger-than-usual revenue driver for Apple.

