J.P. Morgan analyst sees positive signs on iPhone 15 demand

According to an analyst from J.P. Morgan, A￼pple is seeing solid demand for more than just the higher-end Pro models of the iPhone 15.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote in a research note Wednesday that lead times for the more expensive Pro and Pro Max models are higher than for the lower-priced options That is an observation made by analysts across Wall Street. But Chatterjee said an internal tracker that uses delivery and pickup data across multiple countries each week has also shown that lead times for the lower-end options are greater than for the lower-priced iPhone 14 models. “[This] could be indicative of better demand for those models than in the iPhone 14 Series lineup,” Chatterjee said. The shipping delays and longer lead times Chatterjee noted are a positive signal about demand.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Same as for analysts who see “mixed” or negative signs of iPhone 15 demand, without knowing Apple’s supply data for each model of the iPhone 15 lineup this year and the iPhone 14 series last year, delivery and pickup data is virtually meaningless (especially since supplies were very likely negatively affected last year due to the CCP’s quixotic “Zero COVID” lockdowns in China).

‎

These analysts — whether they be positive, negative, or indifferent — aren’t seeing anything about iPhone demand but mirages arising out of their own incomplete formulas.

‎

iPhone wait times are but one data point and are virtually useless without knowing how many units Apple assemblers have managed to box up or the iPhone mix, both of which only Apple knows and won’t be telling. – MacDailyNews, October 6, 2022

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.