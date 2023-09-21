Apple assembler Luxshare’s iPhone production in China doubled year over year

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is producing three models of the iPhone 15 series in China this year, and the business has doubled in a year, Luxshare’s chairwoman said on Thursday.

The manufacturer is also making production preparations for Apple Vision Pro, a wearable headset device that will be available early next year, chairwoman Wang Laichun told state-backed newspaper The Paper. Luxshare has increased the production types and numbers of Apple’s iPhone products in recent years, Wang added. “Luxshare is continuing to expand its production capacity in China to meet Apple’s needs,” Wang said, adding the company built a new plant in Kunshan last year to support the development and mass production of iPhone. “The fact that Luxshare Precision can have this scale this year is inseparable from Apple’s support.”

MacDailyNews Note: In February, Nikkei Asia reported that Apple has chosen Luxshare to assemble its augmented reality headsets, unveiled by Apple in June as the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.

