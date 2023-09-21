Woman gets stuck in outhouse toilet attempting to retrieve her Apple Watch

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m. first responders were called to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) boat launch at Dixon Lake for a woman stuck inside the outhouse toilet. The woman was heard yelling for help and told first responders she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet. She then lowered herself inside the toilet to retrieve it and could not get out.

Otsego County: First Responders rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet at Dixon Lake. https://t.co/ua3CTr8k8X pic.twitter.com/t2DNeWO1Hi — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 20, 2023

Conservation Officers from the DNR, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post, and Otsego County EMS responded to the scene. The toilet was removed, and a strap was used to hoist the woman out to safety.

The woman did retrieve her Apple Watch.

The Michigan State Police remind everyone, “If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur.”

MacDailyNews Take: Even if it was a brand new Ultra 2, now it’s just a crappy Apple Watch.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: The Apple Support document, “How to clean your Apple Watch,” is here.

‎

